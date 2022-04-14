ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

SLIDESHOW: Framingham Defeats Milton 3-2 in Home Opener

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High boys tennis team defeated Milton High in its home opener yesterday, April 13 at the Bowditch Field tennis courts. The final score was 3-2 Flyers. “This was our most competitive home opener in years,” said head...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Cheerleading Tryouts

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School will hold tryouts for varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders for the 2022-23 season in May & June.. Tryouts are Tuesday May 31 through Friday June 3 at the MassBay Community College gym in Framingham from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Day

H.S. baseball roundup: Dreyfus pitches East Lyme past Fitch

East Lyme — Alex Dreyfus pitched a complete-game four-hitter for East Lyme High School in an 8-0 victory over Fitch in Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I baseball game Thursday. East Lyme (3-2, 1-0) broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning. Connor Tukey, Chris Stevens and...
EAST LYME, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Sports
Milton, MA
Sports
City
Milton, MA
Milton, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Girls Golf Team Wins Second Match

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls golf team won its second match ever today, April 14 in a match against Weymouth High. The Flyers defeated the Wildcats 4-1. “Overall a great team win. I am very proud of this group of girls,” said Head Coach Jill Jones. Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, April 14

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. In a battle of undefeated South Coast Conference girls tennis teams, the Vikings emerged victorious. No. 1 Brooklyn Bindas beat Kaydin Pinto 6-1, 6-0 and Wareham’s first doubles team of Olivia Powers and Mackenzie Brodley defeated Abbey Lopes and Olivia Darmofal 6-2, 6-2 while Allison Sciaraffa and Fredi Gakidis were 7-5, 6-1 winners over Katherine St. Amand and Min Wu at No. 2. Fairhaven got wins from No. 2 Elizabeth DaCunha over Saige Galhardo (4-6, 6-1, 10-4) and No. 3 Sabrina Zheng over Chloe Hogan (6-1, 6-1). The Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 SCC) visit Somerset Berkley on Tuesday. The Vikings (6-0, 4-0 SCC) visit Apponequet on Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dickens
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Vice Principal Leaving To Become Braintree Principal

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school vice principal will leave at the end of this school year to become a principal in Braintree. Brophy Elementary Vice Principal Caitlin Long will become the new principal at Highlands Elementary School in the Braintree Public School District. She will replace 15-year Principal Nancy Pelletier, who is retiring.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Flyers#Highschoolsports#Milton High#Petroni Media Company
FraminghamSOURCE

Wendy Perkins, 64, Nurse

NATICK – Wendy M. Perkins age 64 of Natick, passed away at the home of her parents in Pocasset on Monday April 11, 2022 surrounded by family. Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of Louise (Desposito) and Donald Perkins of Pocasset. Wendy was the devoted mother of Kristin Canto and her husband Brian of Marion and Korrie Jones and her husband Josh of Sandwich. She was the sister of Charlene Grace Perkins of FL and Lori Zarrilli and her husband Joe of Westborough. Wendy was the proud grandmother of Keira and Jack Canto and Levi, Hallie and Landry Jones. She was also the proud aunt to Emily and Michael Zarrilli and Becca Lombardo.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Employee to Re-Enact Paul Revere’s Ride on Patriots’ Day

FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College facilities manager, Andrew Tobin will reenact the historical ride of Paul Revere on Patriots’ Day (Monday, April 18, 2022) as a member of The National Lancers, the Official Mounted Ceremonial Troop of Massachusetts. Tobin, who has been part of The National Lancers since September 1992, has participated in the historic recreation on Patriots’ Day since April 1993.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

In-Person MetroFest Returns June 11

FRAMINGHAM – MetroFest, the annual food truck, entertainment and all-around day of fun returns live and in-person on Saturday, June 11. The event takes place at Bowditch Field on Union Avenue in Framingham from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family event has been running in Framingham for several...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

3 Finalists For Hemenway Elementary Principal

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools District announced this afternoon, April 11, three finalists for the principal position at Hemenway Elementary School. Staff and community members are now invited to ‘Meet the Candidates’ at a virtual forum taking place tomorrow, April 12, 2022. Phanenca Babio is currently...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy