SLIDESHOW: Framingham Defeats Milton 3-2 in Home Opener

NATICK – Wendy M. Perkins age 64 of Natick, passed away at the home of her parents in Pocasset on Monday April 11, 2022 surrounded by family. Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of Louise (Desposito) and Donald Perkins of Pocasset. Wendy was the devoted mother of Kristin Canto and her husband Brian of Marion and Korrie Jones and her husband Josh of Sandwich. She was the sister of Charlene Grace Perkins of FL and Lori Zarrilli and her husband Joe of Westborough. Wendy was the proud grandmother of Keira and Jack Canto and Levi, Hallie and Landry Jones. She was also the proud aunt to Emily and Michael Zarrilli and Becca Lombardo.

NATICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO