U.K.

The Scoop Behind the Queen's Corgis 'Royal Menu'

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer Majesty herself has famously called her...

www.whas11.com

Daily Mail

Getting the Queen to Prince Philip's memorial will be 'very tightly managed behind the scenes' but there won't be any public 'drama or grand gestures', royal editor reveals - amid reports the monarch 'hopes' to attend

The Queen's attendance at The Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service will happen without 'drama or grand gestures', but will be very 'tightly managed' behind the scenes, royal sources have claimed. Prince Philip's memorial service will take place at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday and will serve as a reminder of his...
Hello Magazine

Is this the sad health reason behind the Queen's cancelled public events?

Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the Queen is scaling back the public events she attends, reportedly because she needs to use a wheelchair. Last week it was reported that the Queen had had a wheelchair lift installed at Balmoral, and on GB News yesterday, entertainer Christopher Biggins told presenter Eamonn Holmes: "I have heard the reason she's not doing a lot of the events she should be doing is because she's in a wheelchair and she doesn't want to be seen, because she's very proud."
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
Hello Magazine

The Queen's home she's never lived in is so grand

The Queen's property portfolio of incredible royal residences is seriously impressive including the 775-room Buckingham Palace and her "paradise in the Highlands", Balmoral Castle. But do you know about the house she's never lived in herself?. Frogmore House has been a royal residence since 1792, but it is currently unoccupied....
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Only Daughter Supports Her Decision To Ban A Royal Documentary That Turned Out To Be The Most-Watched In History, Royal Biographer Robert Hardman Claims

Princess Anne shared the same thought as her mom, Queen Elizabeth II, when it came to filming their family. The monarch allegedly attempted to stop a documentary from airing, but it turned out to be a hit. Her only daughter was on board with the monarch's decision. Princess Anne Allegedly...
Hello Magazine

The Queen's gift to Sophie Wessex following Prince Philip's memorial service

The royal family held the Duke of Edinburgh's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday as they bid an emotional farewell to the much-loved patriarch. The following day, it was announced that the Queen has appointed The Countess of Wessex to a role that was previously held by the monarch's late husband – an incredible honour.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Grins While Carrying A Walking Stick In First Engagement After Pulling Out From Commonwealth Day Service Amid Health Scare

Queen Elizabeth was beaming with a walking stick in her first official face-to-face engagement. Queen Elizabeth sparked health concerns after canceling numerous engagements in the past week. However, the British monarch was beaming at her first public appearance at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth Reappears With Walking Stick After Pulling Out...
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Allegedly Causes Conflict Between Her, Heirs Prince William And Prince Charles After Escorting Monarch At Prince Philip Memorial Service?

Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth allegedly sparked a conflict among the senior royals. Prince Andrew raised eyebrows when he escorted Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip's memorial service. The disgraced royal was the last member of the firm that most expect to see next to the monarch at the event and it allegedly caused a rift between Her Majesty and her heirs Prince Charles and Prince William.
Daily Mail

Queen will NOT attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle for the first time in more than 50 years - as Prince Charles and Camilla step in at Royal Maundy ceremony

The Queen is not expected to attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle this weekend, a royal source said today. Prince Charles and Camilla represented her at today's Royal Maundy service at Windsor, but will then be away for Easter at their Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire.
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince William's Grandmother So Dedicated To The Throne But Commitment Could Reportedly Harm Monarchy, Royal Commentator Daniela Elser Claims

Queen Elizabeth II's reluctance to abdicate could harm the monarchy, according to Daniela Elser. Queen Elizabeth II promised to serve the monarchy until her last breath. However, a royal commentator weighed in on Her Majesty's decision and said that the Queen's decision might harm the monarchy than help it. Queen...
