The Scoop Behind the Queen's Corgis 'Royal Menu'

Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the Queen is scaling back the public events she attends, reportedly because she needs to use a wheelchair. Last week it was reported that the Queen had had a wheelchair lift installed at Balmoral, and on GB News yesterday, entertainer Christopher Biggins told presenter Eamonn Holmes: "I have heard the reason she's not doing a lot of the events she should be doing is because she's in a wheelchair and she doesn't want to be seen, because she's very proud."

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO