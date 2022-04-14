ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

N.O. Tech Startup Aims to Bring Roleplaying Games to the Blockchain

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGripnr, a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain, today announced its initial $2.5M investment round alongside its first 5E game and genesis NFT collection, The Glimmering. The company said the oversubscribed investment round closed in 60 days. Funds are coming from XBTO Humla Ventures, Sopris Capital,...

www.bizneworleans.com

