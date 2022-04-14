Photos: A look at past Baisakhi celebrations around the world

For the Big Three, this time of year is a season for Ramadan, Easter, and Passover — observances of sacrifice, renewal, and reunion. No matter who we are in our faith practice – and even in our atheism — rituals are intended for children to absorb lessons in our inheritance. For our elderly – and I am quickly joining this category – these rituals are profound. Whatever condition we arrive in as we age, our faith tradition is entwined with our beings like woven cloth. I cannot imagine myself without my religious origin; I will always know by heart the melodies of my earliest faith ritual.

