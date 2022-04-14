ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Talking Stuff: Analyzing Mark Fletcher commit, biggest spring game visitors

By Jeremy Birmingham about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Ohio State will have a busy weekend for its 2022 spring football game. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is nearing the end of a chaotic spring recruiting rush.

With a pair of new commitments in the last two weeks — Malik Hartford and Mark Fletcher — the chaos has been productive to this point. The Buckeyes have hosted dozens and dozens of recruits in the last five weeks and that mad rush comes to a head this weekend in Columbus with the Ohio State spring football game’s return.

The coming weekend will see key targets in the Class of 2023 and 2024 visiting the Buckeyes. That list includes a Dylan Raiola and Jadyn Davis, the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked quarterbacks in the Class of 2024. It’s a pivotal weekend for Ohio State as it looks to wrap up the spring with some big-time recruiting fireworks.

What made Mark Fletcher the right choice as the first running back in the Class of 2023? Is it time for Ohio State fans to panic about the recruitment of Carnell Tate? Why did things change so suddenly for Alabama cornerback A.J. Harris? Who could be on “commitment” watch for the Buckeyes as the spring game weekend arrives? There is no shortage of intrigue in the world college football right now as Name, Image and Likeness opportunities combine with the transfer portal to create a new era of player movement and empowerment. It’s harder than ever to understand the motivations and decisions being made by players around the country.

Those are some of the key discussion points on this week’s episode of Talking Stuff: The Ohio State Recruiting Podcast presented by Byers Auto. The latest episode features Lettermen Row recruiting analyst Jeremy Birmingham along cohorts Spencer Holbrook and Andrew Ellis.

Check out the video below as Lettermen Row takes a deep dive into what lies ahead for the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail. Then head over to YouTube.com and check out more from the guys on all things Ohio State football, basketball and recruiting.

