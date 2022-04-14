CJ Stroud explains how winning the Rose Bowl was helpful for this upcoming season

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Perhaps no single player had a more impactful bowl game than C.J. Stroud. After a standout regular season for Ohio State, he went off in the Rose Bowl versus Utah and cemented himself as a top candidate for the 2022 Heisman. During spring practice media availability, the redshirt sophomore explained how impactful winning that game was for him and the team.

“It was a great thing, not only for our offense but for our defense as well,” Stroud said. “Just knowing that we had newness coming in and we could actually do it, you know what I’m saying? So, I think that it gave our team confidence. I think that we were playing with a lot of younger players and they stepped up to the plate so now, they feel the confidence that they can do it.”

In the Rose Bowl victory, Stroud definitely showed he could do it. He completed 37 of 46 passes for a record-tying six touchdowns. His 573 passing yards broke the historic bowl game’s record and, thanks to his cannon, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also broke the record with 15 catches and 347 yards.

Throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions, Stroud – who finished the season with a total QBR of 91.6 – led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 campaign.

Stroud stepping up as leader in Buckeyes QB room

After being a first-year starter last year, Stroud explained how his role has changed as the leader in the Buckeyes’ quarterback room coming into this season.

“My role is to just be a big brother to them and show them guidance and show them the things that I see,” Stroud said. “Maybe it could help them, or maybe they see different. I know Justin [Fields] did that with me, and Dwayne [Haskins] probably did that with his younger guys, so I mean that’s just the Buckeye way. Cardale [Jones] even helps me now.

“I appreciate those guys for helping, so I try to do the same.”

With Stroud – a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit – back to lead the team in 2022, Ohio State looks to have what it takes to be successful again this upcoming season. The team kicks off the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Notre Dame in Columbus.

On3’s Tyler Mansfield contributed to this report.