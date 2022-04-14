Top-100 overall prospect teams up with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Chad Simmons/On3

Nick Saban’s program continues to have success on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, Alabama-based EDGE Yhonzae Pierre announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

On3 National Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons broke the news about Pierre’s commitment to Alabama.

In his conversation with Simmons, Pierre delved into why the Crimson Tide ended up coming out on top for him.

“I committed to Alabama over schools like Auburn and Georgia,” Pierre told On3. “Since I got the offer, Alabama has been my top school. It is the perfect fit for me. The way they work, how they compete, how they win, and how they develop players for the NFL is what I want to be a part of. Alabama is where I want to go.”

Yhonzae Pierre talks potential position fit at Alabama

Watching Pierre’s film, you see a versatile prospect capable of doing it all. He’s able to make tackles in space, has a few different moves he can use to get past opposing offensive linemen, can put his hands in the dirt or stand up on the edge, and brings a lot of speed to the table.

As such, it’s clear to see why Pierre would be a natural fit at Alabama’s “Jack” position.

“They want me to play their ‘Jack’ linebacker position and that is a great fit for me,” Pierre told Simmons. “They want to move me around and use my size and athleticism. The coaches think I can rush the passer, drop into coverage, and do a lot of different things in their scheme. I love the fit.”

You can read Pierre’s full conversation with Simmons HERE.

With Pierre now on board, Alabama has three commitments in this recruiting cycle. The program currently checks in at No. 4 on the 2023 On3 Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings.

Their other commits are On3 Consensus five-star Jahlil Hurley and Venice (Fla.) product Elliot Washington.