2022 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper gives latest on Aidan Hutchinson stock

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has updated his projections with a two-round mock draft just over two weeks away from the start of the anticipated event. With a lot of talk about whether the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 1 pick or look elsewhere, he provided the latest news.

During the ESPN mock draft special, Mel Kiper explained why he still has Aidan Hutchinson off the board first in his mock draft and discussed the latest he has heard from around the league.

“Once the offensive line was crossed off and Ickey Ekwonu or Evan Neal weren’t going to go to Jacksonville – it doesn’t look like it when you’re bringing back your veteran left tackle – and now you get a pass rusher to go opposite Josh Allen in a conference where you have elite quarterbacks that you’ve got to get after and close out games,” said Kiper. “For me, Aidan Hutchinson – the kid’s phenomenal – just talking to him on the phone, I get fired up to go out and play football.”

After a shortened season in 2020, Hutchinson put it all together in 2021 to help lead Michigan to its first College Football Playoff appearance. In 14 games, he registered 62 tackles with 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, adding three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The emergence of former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, along with former projected No. 1 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux have also picked up momentum as the NFL Draft approaches, but Mel Kiper still believes Aidan Hutchinson has separated himself from the field.

Mel Kiper releases mock draft

Mel Kiper has released a brand new two-round mock draft two weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft. As the highly-anticipated event inches closer, Kiper is putting his updated predictions out into the world.

Prior to getting into the meat and potatoes, Kiper explained his process for creating his latest mock draft.

“I’m projecting these 64 picks based on a combination of my updated rankings, team needs and what I’m hearing from execs, scouts and coaches in the league,” wrote Kiper. “For the second round, in particular, so much could change between now and when teams are on the clock, so I’m using my Big Board as a guide on value.”

Aidan Hutchinson remains the top pick in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft and projects to land with the Jacksonville Jaguars.