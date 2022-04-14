ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper gives latest on Aidan Hutchinson stock

 2 days ago
ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has updated his projections with a two-round mock draft just over two weeks away from the start of the anticipated event. With a lot of talk about whether the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 1 pick or look elsewhere, he provided the latest news.

During the ESPN mock draft special, Mel Kiper explained why he still has Aidan Hutchinson off the board first in his mock draft and discussed the latest he has heard from around the league.

“Once the offensive line was crossed off and Ickey Ekwonu or Evan Neal weren’t going to go to Jacksonville – it doesn’t look like it when you’re bringing back your veteran left tackle – and now you get a pass rusher to go opposite Josh Allen in a conference where you have elite quarterbacks that you’ve got to get after and close out games,” said Kiper. “For me, Aidan Hutchinson – the kid’s phenomenal – just talking to him on the phone, I get fired up to go out and play football.”

After a shortened season in 2020, Hutchinson put it all together in 2021 to help lead Michigan to its first College Football Playoff appearance. In 14 games, he registered 62 tackles with 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, adding three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The emergence of former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, along with former projected No. 1 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux have also picked up momentum as the NFL Draft approaches, but Mel Kiper still believes Aidan Hutchinson has separated himself from the field.

Mel Kiper releases mock draft

Mel Kiper has released a brand new two-round mock draft two weeks before the 2022 NFL Draft. As the highly-anticipated event inches closer, Kiper is putting his updated predictions out into the world.

Prior to getting into the meat and potatoes, Kiper explained his process for creating his latest mock draft.

“I’m projecting these 64 picks based on a combination of my updated rankings, team needs and what I’m hearing from execs, scouts and coaches in the league,” wrote Kiper. “For the second round, in particular, so much could change between now and when teams are on the clock, so I’m using my Big Board as a guide on value.”

Aidan Hutchinson remains the top pick in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft and projects to land with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Spun

Insider Names 3 “Most Obvious” Trade Destinations For Kyler Murray

On Thursday afternoon, the drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray took another awkward step. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have not made a new contract offer to Murray. As a result, other teams are “monitoring” for a potential trade.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
