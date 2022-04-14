ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football Recruiting: Breaking Down Yhonzae Pierre's Tape

By Jimmy Stein about 6 hours
On3.com
 2 days ago
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

Today we review the highlight tape of Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama's latest commitment and one of the top edge defenders in the nation.

