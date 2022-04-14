ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft Michigan profiles: Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin

By Anthony Broome about 6 hours
Daylen Baldwin transferred to Michigan Wolverines football from Jackson State before the 2021 season. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan football’s wide receiver room was one of the deepest in the country last season even with the injury to Ronnie Bell. The Wolverines had Daylen Baldwin to thank for that, transferring to the program last summer.

Baldwin previously spent time at Morgan State and Jackson State, the latter of which he had a breakout season last spring. While he did not have a major role with the Wolverines, he was reliable when called upon with 17 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

Baldwin spent five seasons in college and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after the end of the season. Here is a look at what he could bring as a prospect and what his pro outlook might be.

Daylen Baldwin’s Info

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 218 pounds

School: Michigan

Position: Wide Receiver

Projected: Undrafted free agent/camp invitee

Pro Day Results: 4.65 40-yard dash | 7.23 3-cone | 4.39 shuttle | 16 reps on bench press (225 pounds) | 34.5 inch vertical jump | 10-foot broad jump

Strengths

Baldwin is well-built at the position at 6-foot-2, 220-ish pounds. While not a burner, he does move well down the field, as evidenced by a pair of long touchdowns he scored off the arm of J.J. McCarthy in 2021. Baldwin has a long, wide catch radius given his frame and has the ability to play receiver like a basketball player, snatching balls out of the air. He is a high-character prospect and his Michigan teammates enjoyed playing alongside him. His work ethic every stop of the way was a standout trait to the coaching staffs he played for. Baldwin was a well-rounded, nice depth piece at Michigan and was coveted by other teams in the Big Ten. Both Ohio State and Penn State had an interest in adding him as a transfer after a 27-catch, 540-yard, seven-touchdown spring season for Jackson State in 2021.

Weaknesses

Baldwin does not have a standout trait or something to hang his hat on. Play speed is the most important and he shows that on film. That said, the 4.65 40-yard dash is still less than ideal for the NFL. Michigan dealt with injuries at wide receiver in 2021 with Bell out and Roman Wilson banged up at points during the season, but Baldwin still flew under the radar. The Wolverines’ reliance on running the football over airing it out did not provide a plethora of opportunities for guys lower on the depth chart.

Daylen Baldwin overview

Baldwin was a true “lunch pail guy” and great teammate at Michigan. Opportunities to showcase his talent were slim, but he has been putting in work behind the scenes. Playing for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan likely helped develop some NFL contacts and there have been teams keeping an eye on him. If a team falls in love during the pre-draft process and has him as its little secret, one might jump the line to grab him late in the draft. It feels more likely that he gets an undrafted look or rookie camp invite and has to go from there. Baldwin has had to scratch and claw for his opportunity every step of the way. Maybe he still has it in him to do so with the NFL.

Should Baldwin find his way to the NFL, he likely rounds out the bottom of a roster spot or is stashed on the practice squad. With the USFL and XFL as options, he could also find a role there.

