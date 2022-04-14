ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CBS’s ‘Ghosts’ Proves to be a Breakout Hit

By Ron Wynn
Tennessee Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — There haven’t been many comedies that have enjoyed big success this season, but one of them has been the blend of supernatural fantasy and historical portraits called “Ghosts.” It’s both CBS’ most successful new comedy and the highest rated among first year comedies on any...

tntribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Distractify

Archie Eversole's Cause of Death: Details on the Late Rapper

Rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his 2002 hit single “We Ready,” has reportedly passed away. He was just 37 years old. Archie is also the artist behind “United We Conquer,” which serves as the current theme song for soccer club Atlanta United. His death was officially announced by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, on April 13, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy