ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

U.S. judge says Russia can't delay $50 bln Yukos case, citing sanctions

By Jacqueline Thomsen
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvUnu_0f9FMfTU00

(Reuters) - Russia cannot again pause U.S. litigation brought by shareholders of the defunct oil company Yukos to enforce a $50 billion judgment against the country, a judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Wednesday, citing delays in the case and escalating sanctions over Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The U.S. case has been placed on hold repeatedly while Russia challenged the shareholders' arbitration award in Dutch courts. But U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell found that freezing the case again “is neither warranted nor appropriate.”

A Hague tribunal found in 2014 that Russia illegally bankrupted Yukos and seized its assets, awarding the shareholders $50 billion. The Dutch Supreme Court last year tossed the award, and the case is now before the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. A ruling is not expected until next year.

In asking Howell to reject Russia's latest bid to stay the eight-year-old U.S. action, the shareholders argued that U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia since it invaded Ukraine would make it “far more difficult” to collect on the award if the case succeeds.

The judge agreed in Wednesday ruling.

“The hardship to the shareholders — which prevailed in a decade-long arbitration that concluded in 2014 — only increases with each passing year and is today further compounded by the evolving risk that Russian Federation assets in the United States may be liquidated or otherwise become inaccessible,” Howell wrote.

She also ruled that claims by Russia in the Dutch litigation that the shareholders committed fraud in the arbitration are not reason enough to put off deciding the U.S. case. She said even if Dutch courts reject the award, a U.S. court could still recognize and enforce it.

Lawyers for Russia and the Yukos shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorneys with law firm White & Case are representing Russia in the D.C. case. They have said in court papers after Russia's Ukraine invasion that they are seeking to withdraw from the case.

The case is Hulley Enterprises Ltd et al v. Russian Federation, District of Columbia, No. 14-cv-01996.

For the plaintiffs: Steven Shepard of Susman Godfrey

For Russia: Carolyn Lamm of White & Case

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#White Case#Arbitration#Dutch#The Dutch Supreme Court#Russian Federation
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy