GHS athletes place in recent track meets

A high-flying senior hitter for the Indian River volleyball team, Carson turned in a dominating performance April 13 at Cape, as the Indians knocked the Vikings from the ranks of the unbeaten in straight games. Barner is a 6-foot-4, blond, lean and springy player with serious ups who often drives home non-returnable kill shots. “He is obviously a difference maker in a game,” said Cape coach Tyler Coupe. “But in addition to his tremendous vertical game, he is a smart player and a team player who obviously just enjoys being out there.” Barnes is also an accomplished beach player. He and his partner Ayden Keeter won the 18U boys USA Volleyball National Beach Tour junior championship in Florida in July 2021. This fall, Carson will attend Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla., where he will play beach and indoor volleyball.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO