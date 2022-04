WISTER – Pocola won its first LeFlore County slow pitch softball championship since 2008 on Thursday, doing so with what has been successful throughout this season. The 9-3 finals victory over Whitesboro also completed a girls sports trifecta, with county titles in fast pitch softball, basketball and slow pitch occurring during the same school year. This is the first time that has happened for Pocola and the first for any program since Poteau completed the sweep in 2013.

POCOLA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO