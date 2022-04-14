ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Omicron Still Capable of Causing Big Colorado COVID Outbreaks

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest COVID-19 update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the virus stubbornly refusing to disappear. Case counts remain modest compared to the heights hit in January, during the peak of the Omicron wave, but the number of cases reported by the state on April 13 was...

9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Is Colorado Experiencing a Mass Exodus?

Colorado's mass exodus is on, or is it? Depending on where you're at is probably the best answer to that question. Also, that's not really the case for us in Northern Colorado. A couple of sources are showing that the rate of people moving out of the state, in particular,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area. The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM. Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Becomes First City In Colorado To Make Diapers, Menstrual Products Sales Tax Free

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Diapers and menstrual products will soon be sales tax free in Aurora, a first for a city in Colorado. The Aurora City Council gave final approval to the ordinance. (credit: CBS) “I am thrilled for the residents of Aurora that a majority of my colleagues supported this important tax cut for Aurora families,” Councilman Curtis Gardner said in a statement. “After passing a sales tax exemption on menstrual products last year, I think this was an important companion ordinance to recognize that dignity products like tampons and diapers are medically necessary and shouldn’t be subject to sales tax collection. Families in Aurora continue to face significant affordability challenges in light of significant increases in inflation and these exemptions are ways we can make life more affordable for our residents.” (credit: Getty Images) The ordinance takes effect June 1 and includes both infant diapers and adult incontinence products.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Wildfire burning in Larimer County prompts evacuations on Friday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire prompted evacuations for a neighborhood in Larimer County on Friday. At about 4 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced a mandatory evacuation notice for residents along Vision Way. The neighborhood is near the Little Thompson River southwest of Carter Lake Reservoir on the southeast side of the county. Last time this article was updated at 4:15 p.m., the fire was still active.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Getting Tested for COVID Now Can Be a Lonely Experience

Does anyone go to community sites for COVID-19 testing anymore? I put that question to a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment technician assigned to the testing location at Southwest Plaza, in southern Jefferson County, when I arrived on the morning of April 7, upon discovering that the queue waiting to be swabbed consisted of...me.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Westword

West Colfax Motel That's Now a Shelter for Homeless Families Getting Makeover

The former Aristocrat Motor Lodge has gone through many owners since the early 1960s, when Colfax Avenue was the main transportation artery through Denver and the Rocky Mountain West. The motel, now a shelter run by the nonprofit Volunteers of America Colorado, hasn't received a significant makeover in many decades. But that will change over the next few years.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Inside Possible Denver Public Schools Closures, Consolidations

Denver Public Schools has been hit with criticism over the system put in place for possibly closing or consolidating some of the district's more than 200 schools in the face of enrollment declines — fallout from slowing growth in the Mile High City. As reported by Chalkbeat, complaints include a lack of transparency and hurdles to participation for Spanish-speaking parents.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

More than 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, police said on Twitter. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.Superior town officials told residents in an email that there were no immediate concerns for the community.The fire had burned about 20 acres (8 hectares)...
ENVIRONMENT

