Wakulla High School’s goal is to educate and prepare students for post-secondary education and training, military, or workforce. Kerry Prosser, a WHS staffing specialist said, “Our hope is for all students to graduate high school and have a plan to be a contributing member of society, based on their strengths and interests.” The Success for Occupational Area Readiness (SOAR) program at Lively Technical College is a great opportunity for graduating seniors who qualify.

COLLEGES ・ 24 DAYS AGO