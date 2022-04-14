ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals hosted FSU pass rusher Jermaine Johnson Wednesday

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have recently been busy looking at players they could select in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft later this month. Having the 23rd overall pick, it is difficult to know which players will still be available.

The latest prospect the Cardinals have their eyes on is Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson. According to Josh Norris, he had an official top-30 visit scheduled with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Johnson is one of the top pass rushers in the draft. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranks him No. 1.

Johnson would be a great selection. He measured 6-5 and 262 lbs at the NFL combine last month and showed very good athleticism. He has long 34-inch arms, ran the 40 in 4.58 seconds, had a 32-inch vertical leap and an 125-inch broad jump.

The physical traits are there.

The production in college was there, too. He played two seasons as a rotational player at Georgia and then transferred to Florida State for the 2021 season to have the opportunity to be the main guy. He produced with 70 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 12 games.

He also dominated at the Senior Bowl this year.

It is largely believed that he will be long gone by the time the Cardinals make their selection at No. 23 overall, but if he slips some, the Cardinals want to be prepared to know whether he will be a fit for them, either to trade up to select him or whether he makes it all the way to No. 23.

