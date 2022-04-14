What's being built next to Outback? Just Love.

Just Love Coffee is opening its first Mississippi location with this store in Tupelo, next to Outback. By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

The Biz Buzz Facebook group is an active community where I share the latest business news and answer questions from readers. Here is a sampling of recent questions I've answered.

What's being built next to Outback in Tupelo?

Just Love Coffee, which we told you about last fall, is well underway next to Outback Steakhouse and Jiffy Lube. According to the company, it is expected to open in August.

Just Love Coffee is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and the Tupelo store will be its first Mississippi location.

The franchise has been named a finalist in Roast magazine’s Roaster of the Year competition in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Just Love says it buys sustainable coffees from around the world and sells bags of its hand-roasted beans in Whole Foods, Fresh Market and others. All of Just Coffee's coffee blends are roasted by hand at its facility in Murfreesboro.

Just Love also offers wraps, sandwiches, salads and a grab-and-go selection.

What's being built next to Chipotle?

It's a Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express Car Wash.

Yep, that's within spitting distance of Shine Time Super Wash, located just down the street. We don't have a construction timeline for it just yet however. When we do, we'll let you know.

So what do we know about them? They're based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

What do you know about the taco place next to Brooks Grocery?

Loco Taco is opening on one end of the Brooks Grocery shopping plaza, next to K Nails & Spa.

We don't know a lot about the place, but we can tell you that its cousins are D'Casa and Cantina Del Sol. However, we've been told that this is a completely different concept than its stablemates. They hope to make it the flagship of a future chain of locations.

Meanwhile, Westside Pharmacy and Gifts will anchor the other end of the Brooks plaza, built in the new addition recently completed

We don't know the opening dates of either Loco Taco and Westside Pharmacy yet.

When is Raising Cane's in Tupelo opening?

April 19 at 9 a.m.

Additionally, Raising Cane’s will accept entries between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. for its “Lucky 20” drawing, awarding 20 customers ages 13 and older free Cane’s for a year. Winners will be notified on April 20. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers to order a combo meal will receive a commemorative Cane’s t-shirt and The Box Combo gift card to use on their next visit.