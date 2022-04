The FIA has responded to Max Verstappen’s criticism of the Aston Martin safety car at the Australian Grand Prix.The reigning drivers’ world champion accused the safety car of being too slow in Melbourne.He said: “Unbelievable. With that car, to drive 140kmh on the back straight where there was not a damaged car anymore, I don’t understand why we have to drive so slowly.“We have to investigate. For sure, the Mercedes safety car is faster because of the extra aero. The Aston Martin is really slow. It definitely needs more grip because our tyres were stone cold.”Charles Leclerc appeared to...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO