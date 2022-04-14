Subway shooting suspect denied bail on federal terrorism-related charge
Henry County Daily Herald
2 days ago
The man arrested after a roughly 30-hour manhunt in the shooting of 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn was denied bail at his initial court appearance Thursday. Frank James, 62, did not enter a plea on charges of violating a law that prohibits terrorist and violent attacks against mass...
NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges. Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez. Eight soldiers assigned to the 37th...
Lauren Pazienza, the suspect charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, has posted bail, according to her lawyer. “Bail has been posted at Rikers Island this morning. She will be released sometime today,” defence lawyer Arthur Aidala told the press outside Manhattan criminal court on Friday. “We look forward to getting the evidence and the discovery material from the attorney’s office so my client will now be able to come to our office and discuss the case with her partners and I to determine what the next steps are,” he added,...
New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
Lee la historia en español aquí. A young woman has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in a crash that killed two Pennsylvania state police troopers and a man who they were trying to help on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia early Monday morning. Jayana Tanae Webb,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An East Cleveland man is charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police said. Marcus Darling, 24, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting that happened on West 23rd Street, north of Broadview Road, according to court records and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRRE/WYOU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself in the house of someone who had a protection from abuse order against him. 29-year-old Shane Craft, of Freeland, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Police say that on Wednesday just before noon […]
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed after a dispute with another man in Harlem overnight Wednesday, according to police. Around 1 a.m., the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old in the neck and in the torso, respectively, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street subway station, authorities said. […]
Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds.
Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested late Friday in connection with a triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range last week, authorities said. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, was charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Muse is accused of the April 8 shooting deaths of Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., 75; his wife, Evelyn Hawk, 75; and their 17-year-old grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk, WSB-TV reported.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three men were charged with murder in the shooting death of Kevin Nishita, a security guard who was killed last November. Prosecutors from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Shadihia Mitchell, Hershel Kiante Hale, and Laron Gilbert with murder, attempted robbery, and assault. All three suspects have prior offenses of varying degrees. They collectively include a shooting, assault of a peace officer or firefighter, firearms possession and burglary of a vehicle.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged James, 62, terrified the “entire city” when he allegedly put on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and fired […]
Comments / 0