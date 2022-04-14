ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson man arrested after leading authorities on chase in stolen car

WRAL News
 2 days ago
Rowland, N.C. — A Robeson County man is facing several charges after deputies say he led them on a chase while driving a stolen car. Robeson County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop a man...

