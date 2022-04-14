ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest after truck with SWAT gear stolen near San Diego

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A stolen pickup truck with police SWAT gear and weapons inside was recovered and a suspect was arrested after a pursuit near San Diego, authorities said.

The silver Ford F-150 was reported stolen — or possibly carjacked — around 9 p.m. Wednesday from near a 7-Eleven store in Santee, said San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Roller

Among the items believed to be inside a lockbox in the truck were a bulletproof vest and “possible firearms,” Roller told the San Diego Union-Tribune. The property was believed to be the property of the El Cajon Police Department or an officer from that agency, he said.

The truck was spotted in eastern San Diego County about three hours later and the driver led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a fire hydrant, the Union-Tribune reported. The driver was arrested after a short foot chase.

Roller said the pickup matched the description of the stolen vehicle, though he said the incident remained under investigation.

El Cajon police did not immediately respond to a message from the Union-Tribune seeking more information late Wednesday.

