Midland Restaurant Donates Proceeds From Signature Dish To Ukraine

Here at the radio stations, we are all coffee lovers. Some of us are coffee snobs and only like it from certain places, others don't care if it's from the coffee pot in the kitchen or a drive-thru line. But if one of us is going, we always text the other and let them know. First, so that we don't BOTH end up going and end up with two coffees each to drink during the show, second because we typically take turns. I buy, you buy-repeat. It's been the system since we became a team and it'll likely always be that way while we're here.

