Midland, TX

Midland Restaurant Donates Proceeds From Signature Dish To Ukraine

By Kevin Chase
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A downtown Midland restaurant is donating all proceeds from one of its favorite signature dishes to help out the people of Ukraine. According to NewsWest 9, the Cancun Bar & Grill in downtown Midland is donating all proceeds from its signature corn queso to relief efforts in Ukraine. Nemecio...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Coffee Etiquette-The Unspoken I Buy You Buy Rules Among Friends And Coworkers

Here at the radio stations, we are all coffee lovers. Some of us are coffee snobs and only like it from certain places, others don't care if it's from the coffee pot in the kitchen or a drive-thru line. But if one of us is going, we always text the other and let them know. First, so that we don't BOTH end up going and end up with two coffees each to drink during the show, second because we typically take turns. I buy, you buy-repeat. It's been the system since we became a team and it'll likely always be that way while we're here.
DRINKS
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

