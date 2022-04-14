ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Field of Dreams owners plan huge baseball/softball complex

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The new owners of the “Field of Dreams” site in Iowa plan to use $80 million in private investment to make the popular tourist attraction a destination for youth baseball and softball tournaments.

The Des Moines Register reports that Go the Distance said in a news release Thursday that the money will be used to build baseball and softball fields, team dormitories and a hotel, among other improvements. Go the Distance’s CEO is longtime Chicago White Sox star and hall-of-famer Frank Thomas.

The site in rural Dyersville, Iowa, has long been a popular destination, since the 1989 Kevin Costner movie.

Thomas’ group purchased controlling interest in the movie site last year for an undisclosed amount. The company expects the overhaul to be completed in phases by the end of 2023.

The company also hopes to keep Major League Baseball coming back to the site after a successful game last season between the White Sox and New York Yankees. This season, the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds at the site on Aug. 11.

The Associated Press

Fire tie with Galaxy 0-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Bond had one save for the LA Galaxy in a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire Saturday. The Galaxy (4-2-1) outshot the Fire (2-1-4) 7-5, with zero shots on goal to one for the Fire. Both teams next play Saturday. The Fire visit Minnesota United...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Red Bulls and Dallas play to 0-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Carlos Miguel made three saves for the New York Red Bulls and Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas in a 0-0 draw Saturday. The Red Bulls (3-2-2) outshot Dallas (3-1-3) 13-6, with five shots on goal to three for Dallas. The Red Bulls next...
HARRISON, NJ
