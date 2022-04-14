LIVE: Lehigh Valley Real Estate Outlook 2022

Lou Pektor and a real estate investment firm have formed a $150 million joint venture to buy and develop apartment and industrial properties in the Lehigh Valley. Pektor's Greystone Capital Inc., based in Bethlehem, will develop and operate properties for the joint venture, while Black Bear Asset Management LLC will focus on investing capital.
For this edition of Living Akamai, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers discussed the scenario of inheriting real estate and the things to be aware of. “I’ll share a story where a homeowner didn’t even realize she had inherited a property because it wasn’t a typical relative, but it was her husband who passed away.
BELVIDERE, N.J. – By unanimous vote, the Warren County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night passed a resolution that reversed its earlier support of efforts to make the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area a national park. Commissioner Jason Sarnoski introduced the resolution, which was not on the formal...
BUSHKILL, Pa. – A day after the Warren County Board of Commissioners reversed its decision to support a national park designation, the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area announced Thursday that sites closed for the winter will reopen Friday, April 15, with fees for expanded amenities going into effect Monday, April 18.
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A new discount retailer that 69 News first reported in March has plans to locate in the former Kmart in Shillington Plaza now says it will open this summer and will be one of the chain's larger locations. Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based...
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission recommended against a plan from developer Abe Atiyeh for two warehouses at 1492 Van Buren Road, repeating a vote made in 2019 before Atiyeh owned the 36.6 acres. The commission, however, voted in favor, with conditions, of an Atiyeh proposal...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission approved plans for a new convenience store to be built at the site of a popular Allentown restaurant at its Tuesday meeting. Two Farms Incorporated received a conditioned preliminary/final approval from city planners to build a Royal Farms store. Plans also call for a gas station and car wash.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's official -- a Royal Farms convenience store, gas station and car wash will take over the location of a well-known restaurant in Allentown. The city's planning commission approved Tuesday plans for a Royal Farms on the site where the Brass Rail restaurant currently stands. The restaurant...
