$23.1 Million of Illegal Drugs Seized in PA this Year
By Staff Report
fcfreepress
2 days ago
The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022. During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement officers served nine search warrants and made two arrests in connection to what they call a violent drug trafficking organization. Officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, searched the nine locations on Tuesday and seized about 700 pounds of marijuana estimated to be worth around $2 million on the street, 10 guns, over $50,000 and multiple vehicles.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
Large Amount of Drugs Seized During Search WarrantIndiana Sheriff. Jennings County Deputies began an investigation involving a theft that had occurred in Country Squire Lakes. The victim reported that a known male had stolen an X-Box, an Apple iPhone, an Apple I-Watch, and keys to the victim’s car.
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Border Patrol Agents with the Laredo sector had a busy day and half late last week. According to a post on their Facebook page, agents rescued nearly 200 undocumented immigrants in the span of 36 hours. The immigrants were found inside tractor trailers during...
A doctor and her roommate have been accused of drug distribution after one sold 150 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer, and $15,000 in drugs were found in their home, authorities in Hudson County said. A raid of 38-year-old Elizabeth Johnson and 31-year-old Serge Corporan's Hoboken apartment turned up...
In her teens, Tiffany Robertson dreamed her soulful singing voice would carry her to stardom — she won dozens of talent competitions and twice made it to the semi-final auditions of American Idol, says her mother, Virginia Krieger. But Robertson's life was cut short when the talented vocalist from...
Bill said he hates the sedative effect of xylazine—which is most commonly mixed with fentanyl—because it knocks him out for hours at a time; he also believes it’s causing sores to break out all over his body. “I never shoot up in my hands, but I get...
Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been described as “gas station heroin” - a drug that people of all ages can legally buy at the local convenience store. And while only a handful of people in Mississippi have gotten sick from using the substance in recent years, state health leaders are sounding the alarm.
A police officer in Pennsylvania in a detailed email to 900 other officers on the force accused a coworker of raping her while off-duty at a party, WPXI reports. The unnamed Pittsburgh police officer said the alleged assault occurred in the Summer 2021, and was subsequently granted a temporary prot…
A woman in western Pa. was life-flighted to a local hospital after being trampled by multiple cows on Monday. The incident happened near the municipal building in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports. A medical helicopter was called to the scene just off Route 18 to transport...
