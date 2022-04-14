ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

$23.1 Million of Illegal Drugs Seized in PA this Year

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022. During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with...

Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

