We have received this appeal from the conductor Alexander Rahbari:. I would like to put in a request for the whole international cultural societies to stop sanctioning musicians or sportsmen because they are, first and foremost, the victims of being good at what they do. To understand the situation one needs not go any further than my own case. It was in late 1979 that I was informed by Mr. Herbert von Karajan about the invitations I was frequently receiving to conduct various orchestras all across the united states following Mr. Seiji Ozawa’s recommendation as well as that of Mr. Wilford from the Columbia Artist.

