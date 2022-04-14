ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

‘Raising a Reader’ summer children’s book drive begins May 9

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago

Drive is a collaboration between the Monday Club, SLO Food Bank

– The Raising a Reader committee of the Monday Club will continue its “Raising a Reader” program to further childhood literacy and provide access to books for children. The outreach effort will help provide books to more children, not just those who participate in the RAR program through their schools. The committee is asking the community to clear out their bookshelves in an effort to collect children’s books.

The drive will collect new and “gently loved” children’s books (Infant – Grade 6) from the community and deliver them to the SLO Food Bank to be distributed via a program called “Breakfast Bags.” These are drawstring backpacks given to youth under 18, which are filled with three weeks’ worth of shelf-stable, easy-to-prepare breakfast items and other resource material, distributing 9,900 of these bags per year to 40 sites. The food bank staff will put the donated books into the breakfast bags, ultimately getting them into the hearts and homes of children without access to books in their homes, and helping to foster a life-long love of reading. The goal is to provide books to all 40 sites.

The drive will also donate books to the county-wide Raising a Reader program events in October, so that each child who participates in the RAR event at their school receives a book to keep, along with a personal invitation to the parents outlining all the benefits of reading to your child. This gift of a book could be the start of a home library for many children.

Labels will be added inside each donated book cover, and will include printed bilingual “Reading Tips” for families. This year’s drive will start May 9 at 1:30 p.m. at The Monday Club with a presentation of a donation to the Community Foundation for Raising a Reader. A $5,000 donation will fund starting a Raising A Reader program in a new classroom. The community is welcome to attend.

The first collection day will be May 9, from 2-5 p.m. Donations may be dropped off at the large red wagon at the side entrance of the club. Books should be new or gently used, non-religious, and for children, ages Infant through Grade 6, including books in Spanish and other languages.

Future Book Drop-off dates: 2nd and 4th Mondays in May, June, and July, 2-5 p.m. Note: drop-off time for May 23 is 12-3 p.m.

For more information about the Raising a Reader Program and Monday Club member volunteers,

visit https://www.themondayclubslo.org/RAR.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Book Cover#Charity#The Slo Food Bank
Harvard Health

Poet Kevin Young publishes children’s book

Kevin Young ’92 — poet, author, poetry editor at The New Yorker, and Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture — released his first book for children, “Emile and the Field,” this month. The lyrical picture...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
A-Town Daily News

Beauty queen delivering Easter baskets to children undergoing cancer treatment

Fresno County beauty queen is a cancer survivor herself. – Andrea Andrade, a Fresno County beauty queen, and cancer fighter has teamed up with Northern California Ford Dealers, Fuego FC, and the Fresno Grizzlies for a second year to deliver Easter Baskets to children battling cancer. These baskets contain Ford gift packs including wireless ear pods, Fuego FC, and Fresno Grizzlies swag. Northern California Ford Dealers is providing a brand new Ford Bronco Sport to Andrea to deliver the baskets up and down the California Central Valley, both on and off-road.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Kindergarteners drink margaritas in school after child brings can of booze from home and shares it with friends

KINDERGARTENERS were left feeling dizzy and woozy after drinking margaritas brought in by a classmate. A student at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, served her classmates ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas during snack time. Mothers Alexis Smith and Dominique Zanders were outraged when they learned that their daughters had several...
LIVONIA, MI
Salon

Ohio school district bans children's book with rainbow cover

A children's book about unicorns was banned from a school district in Ohio after the book was deemed inappropriate due to the rainbow on its cover. On April 6, author Jason Tharp was scheduled to appear at the Buckeye Valley Local School District for a reading of his book "It's Okay to Be a Unicorn," which centers on a unicorn who believes himself to be a horse until embracing his true nature.
OHIO STATE
A-Town Daily News

Templeton Historical Museum seeking historic photos

Number of photographs documenting the history of Templeton is sparse and the organization is seeking assistance. – The Templeton Historical Museum Society has initiated a drive to collect and preserve copies of old photographs of Templeton. Recently purchased hardware will be used to store and display the museum’s archive of photographs that will help document and preserve the history of the town.
TEMPLETON, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero Chamber’s shop local bonus program ends April 30

Up to two gift cards can be earned by local shoppers. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce’s “Shop Local Bonus Program”, which grants local shoppers $20 gift cards for shopping at their favorite stores, boutiques, entertainment venues, restaurants and beverage establishments in the area will continue for an extra month until April 30.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
512
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy