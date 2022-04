(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Alana Chin, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich. (THE CONVERSATION) Coast redwoods are amazing trees that scientists have studied for generations. We know they are the tallest living trees and have survived for millennia, resisting fire and pests. Because redwoods are long-lived, large and decay-resistant, the forests they dominate store more above-ground mass, and thus presumably more carbon, than any other ecosystem on Earth.

