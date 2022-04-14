Spring Festival happening now at Charles Paddock Zoo

Zookeeper Katie Mulder.

– Hundreds of people visited the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero Tuesday for another day of the Spring Festival. Each day the zookeepers are publicly feeding a different animal or group of animals.

On Wednesday, Zookeeper Katie Mulder fed the Meerkats. She got in the pen with them and fed some with utensils, then scattered red automatic feeders around the cage, and let the Meerkats enjoy Spring Festival treats. After she left the enclosure, Mulder talked with visitors about the Meerkats.

The festival continued with the feeding of the Malayan Tiger at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Thursday, Zoo Director Alan Baker will feed the American Alligator using some tongs. He says that is a quick operation that requires some dexterity. That’s why he does it himself. The festival activities will continue through next week at the zoo.

Because school is out in some districts this week, many kids, parents, and grandparents are excited to attend the festival at the Charles Paddock Zoo this week and next.