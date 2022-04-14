ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Massachusetts State Police reminder regarding possession of certain items at the Boston Marathon

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“With the Boston Marathon days away, we remind that spectators along the course or within any official BAA venue are discouraged from possessing certain items. Those in possession of any of the following items, even...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police In Massachusetts Search For Missing 15-Year-Old

Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The Carlisle Police Department in Middlesex County reported that Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Eloa was last seen wearing black pants,...
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police: Fishers man and 2 others arrested for drug possession

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested on numerous charges involving the possession of methamphetamine. Sellersburg troopers began the investigation before midnight yesterday. Investigators arrived at a 2nd Street address in Scottsburg. They found 120 grams of methamphetamine in the living room of the location. They found 36-year-old...
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon
Outdoor Life

Non-Resident Hunter Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charge After Taking an Elk Outside a Colorado Ski Town

When an out-of-state hunter shot a bull elk on a sliver of public land near Telluride’s Valley Floor last November, members of the local community were outraged. Although officials determined that he took the animal legally, hunters and non-hunters alike criticized the out-of-stater, who was forced to field-dress and quarter the elk in front of a small audience after it ran down into the Valley Floor and died. Some pointed to public safety concerns of discharging a firearm so close to a popular multi-use trail system, while others chalked it up to an unethical decision, telling the Telluride Daily Planet that “just because you can doesn’t mean you should.” The fact that the bull was part of a resident elk herd that lives on the Valley Floor for much of the year exacerbated the public’s negative perception of the hunter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Suspect Arrested After Leading State Police On Chase In Stolen Boston Children’s Hospital Van

MANSFIELD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a person suspected of stealing a Boston Children’s Hospital van and leading troopers on a chase that ended in Mansfield. Boston Police reported the van, which has a GPS tracker on board, stolen just after 1 p.m. A short time later, the GPS showed the van at the ramp from I-93 to I-95 headed south toward Rhode Island. A stolen Boston Children’s Hospital van. (WBZ-TV) State Police were able to catch up to the van and began a pursuit onto Route 140 in Mansfield. The van turned onto West Street, and State Police said at that point troopers...
MANSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
thecheyennepost.com

Stolen Vehicle and Credit Card

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case. The female in this picture is suspected of stealing a gym bag from a locker at Planet Fitness (1400 Dell Range Boulevard) containing a wallet and car keys. The suspect then used the keys to steal...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy