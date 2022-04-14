ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

COMMIT: 4-star Linebacker is Headed to Alabama

By CB969
Roll 'Bama Roll
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crimson Tide received their third commitment for the Class of 2023 in linebacker/defensive end Yhonzae Pierre. Standing at 6’3’’ and 235 lbs., he is yet another outstanding prospect from the bumper crop of recruits from...

www.rollbamaroll.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Shares True Feelings On National Title Loss

Nick Saban came close to winning a seventh national championship with Alabama back in January, but his squad fell to Georgia, 33-18. Georgia won its first championship since 1980 with that win after it fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in December, 41-24. It’s been three months since...
ATHENS, GA
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Adds Four-Star Edge Rusher to 2023 Class

Alabama collects its third commitment to the 2023 class after four-star in-state edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre made his decision on Thursday morning via social media. Pierre committed just two days before he was scheduled to appear at Alabama's annual A-Day game on Saturday, April 16. He thanked the ones who...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Eufaula, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Alabama football A-Day 2022 fan guide: How to watch, tickets, kickoff, more

Alabama was just a few minutes away from a second straight national championship victory in January, but it just wasn’t meant to be. But the Crimson Tide are hungry to work their way back to the mountaintop behind Nick Saban and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young, and fans can catch a glimpse at their progress during Saturday’s A-Day game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#The University Of Alabama#American Football#College Football#The Crimson Tide
AL.com

Emotions stirred as Alabama honors a moment in its football history

John Mitchell got emotional standing in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium early Saturday afternoon. Standing at a podium in front of a plaque soon to be unveiled to honor his role in integrating the Crimson Tide football program, tears welled in Michell’s eyes. Who could’ve imagined this moment 51 years ago? Certainly not Mitchell or Wilbur Jackson, the first two Black players in Alabama football history who are now honored with a plaque unveiled before Saturday’s A-Day Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTVM

Central baseball wins big series over Auburn High

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After falling in the opener on Wednesday, Central stormed back to beat Auburn High twice on Thursday to claim the series. The Red Devils and Tigers last met in the 2021 AHSAA 7A Semifinals. Auburn won that series and went on to win the state championship.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama puts Black trail blazers front and center

The first Black students didn’t attend the University of Alabama until 1963, and that was by federal order. Backed by the Klan, grandstanding Governor George Wallace infamously made his “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” to begin that summer, and the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham was bombed three months later. Lives were lost in the pursuit of civil rights in Alabama for years and years, and it was very much a war between whites who used terrorism as a weapon against Blacks who could do nothing but endure. Their mere presence was a protest in the face of hate, evil and white supremacy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
On3.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama football A-Day Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The annual A-Day Game for the Alabama football team is finally here. In less than six hours, the Crimson Tide will be holding a game-like scrimmage in front of fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’ll be the first time that fans have been able to see their favorite team since the national title loss against Georgia.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

USFL kickoff game to air on WSFA Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Birmingham Stallions game will air on WSFA 12 News Saturday evening. The Stallions will face the New Jersey Generals in the USFL’s first game at Protective Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News at 6 will only air for a half-hour....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy