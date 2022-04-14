COMMIT: 4-star Linebacker is Headed to Alabama

The first Black students didn’t attend the University of Alabama until 1963, and that was by federal order. Backed by the Klan, grandstanding Governor George Wallace infamously made his “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” to begin that summer, and the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham was bombed three months later. Lives were lost in the pursuit of civil rights in Alabama for years and years, and it was very much a war between whites who used terrorism as a weapon against Blacks who could do nothing but endure. Their mere presence was a protest in the face of hate, evil and white supremacy.

