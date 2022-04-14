ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

The Number One Cause For Law Enforcement Death In NY Is Avoidable

By Carl
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to ensure the safety of police officers everywhere, there is one simple thing you can do to help. The number one cause of death among on-duty law enforcement officers is from traffic-related incidents. The amount of officers lost from being hit or struck by an oncoming or passing...

wour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move Over Law#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Troopers to enforce Move Over Law

State police at Troop A units in Indiana and Kiski Valley are participating in an initiative with a focus on enforcing Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law. State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the initiative is an effort to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face while responding to incidents on the highways.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Calcasieu Parish News

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Louisiana – Michael Alexander, Sr., a/k/a “Monsta,” a/k/a “Jamond,” age 39, Attrel Anderson, a/k/a “Trey,” a/k/a “Trel,” a/k/a “Da Boi,” age 30, Terrell Haynes, a/k/a “Redman, ”age 43, Star Robichaux, age 42, Joshua Prine, age 41, Michael Alexander, Jr., a/k/a “Mike Mike,” age 21, Brandon Baker, age 36, and Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, residents of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, were charged on March 25, 2022, in a sealed twenty-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury. The superseding indictment was unsealed on March 31, 2022. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
The Independent

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, on Wednesday released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Narcity USA

A Woman Used TikTok's Hand Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her After A Wild Car Chase

Tennessee police rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation on Sunday, and it's all thanks to a popular hand signal from TikTok. The woman ran into a convenience store in Tennessee, mouthed the word "help," then gave the hand signal by crossing her thumb on her palm and then covering her thumb with the rest of her fingers, the Tennessean newspaper reports.
TENNESSEE STATE
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy