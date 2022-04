DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies are joining Major League teams across the country in celebrating the barrier-shattering baseball great Jackie Robinson. On April 15, 1947, Robinson started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first Black player in the MLB and paving the way for generations to come. During his decade-long career, he won Rookie of the Year, the league’s MVP award, played in six World Series and was a six-time All-Star.

