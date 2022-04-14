ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Splinterlands to Decentralize Validator Nodes with New License Offering

coinspeaker.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplinterlands, one of the most popular play-to-earn (P2E) games, has announced that it will be switching over to decentralized Splintershards (SPS) validator nodes. The mainnet launch of the SPS Validator node software is expected to roll out during the third or fourth quarter of 2022. The SPS validator software...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

24% of Credit Union Members Would Switch FIs for Digital Innovations

When consumers are picking a financial institution, digital features make a difference. In fact, 24% of credit union members would consider switching to new financial institutions over innovation, according to “Credit Union Innovation,” a PYMNTS and PSCU collaboration based on a survey of 4,832 U.S. consumers, 101 credit union decision-makers and 51 FinTech executives.
CREDITS & LOANS
FireRescue1

coinbase customer care number 【+1 (805) 265-9922】coinbase pro customer care number

Community Life Support - Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. coinbase customer care number 【+1 (805) 265-9922】coinbase pro customer care number Coinbase Support Number +1 (805) 265-9922 Coinbase Toll Free Number, Customer Service Phone Number +1 (805) 265-9922Call or write an email to resolve Coinbase issues: Account, Login/ Service, Payments and Charges. Visit the company website Coinbase support number or help center for more information. Crypto Com Customer Service Phone Number, Email, Coinbase Help, Coinbase Support , Coinbase Toll Free , Coinbase Helpline , Coinbase Customer Service , Coinbase Customer Care , Coinbase Login Questions? Our customer support team is available 24/7 to take your call Coinbase toll free number Crypto exchange Coinbase US is moving to impose stricter measures on U.K.-based users and blocking them from accessing its platform. Is the Coinbase US Safe? Coinbase application is a mistake which keeps individuals from getting new messages even subsequent to reviving their inbox. On the off chance that you are dealing with this issue, almost certainly, the issue is brought about by the organization from your end rather than the actual application. Some of the time in any event, when your iPhone is demonstrating that you have a web association, it may not be valid. Attempt to utilize the Airplane mode to fix any potential organization issue on the off chance that your Coinbase not dealing with iPhone. To avail all the benefits, call on our toll-free Coinbase.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
yankodesign.com

This modular power tool system is user-centered to adapt to changing needs

Atlas is a user-centered power tool system meant to adapt to changing needs through a modular design. As technology advances, the expectations of consumers become more demanding. Technology has made instant gratification the standard, turning many of us onto modular designs that are meant to adapt to our changing needs.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sps#Nodes#Video Game#Splintershards#Mainnet#Sps Validator#Binance Smart Chain#Eos#Hive#Splinterla
freightwaves.com

Enterprise Fleet recap: Outsource shipment processes when it makes sense

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 2022 Enterprise Fleet Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The biggest changes influencing carrier executives in 2022. DETAILS: Carriers have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with an appreciation for business process outsourcing (BPO) firms that can take much of the daily responsibilities off their shoulders. In this fireside chat, a top global executive at DDC FPO explains the importance of choosing the right partner and the technology it brings to the table.
INDUSTRY
itechpost.com

The Benefits Resource Management Software Has for Your Business

If you're like most business owners, you're always looking for ways to improve efficiency and optimize your workflow. One of the best ways to do this is by utilizing resource scheduling.This type of software can help you track and manage your resources efficiently, which can lead to large savings for your business. In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of using resource management software and how it can help improve your bottom line.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

UK Online Safety Bill Can Reduce Authorized Push Payment Fraud

The U.K. Online Safety Bill was introduced in the U.K. Parliament on March 17, 2022, to curb online harms by significantly increasing the responsibilities of social media firms and search engines to monitor content posted on their platforms. The core concept of the bill is the imposition of a new...
U.K.
dailyhodl.com

Credit Card Giant Mastercard Files Multiple Trademark Requests for Crypto-Related Services

Global payments giant Mastercard is filing 15 new trademark applications related to crypto, fintech and metaverse-related technologies. According to top trademark lawyer Mike Kondoudis, the credit card titan’s requests indicate that it plans to create non-fungible token (NFT)-backed media, a payment processing and e-commerce transaction system within the metaverse and a marketplace for crypto assets.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
cryptoslate.com

Binance say NFTs are a technology looking for new applications

The Head of NFT & Fan Tokens for Binance, Helen Hai, told us during the Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) that NFTs are a “technology still in the application stage of development.” We currently have art and music as the two main drivers of the NFT space, but the world’s largest exchange by market cap believes there is much more to come.
EDUCATION
hackernoon.com

Supporting 'Citizen IT': It’s Critical to Democratize Your Data

Open data platforms enable non-technical business users to develop data-driven applications, without help from IT. Citizen IT is grounded in the understanding that data must be democratized across an organization so that business users can create the applications and services they need to be successful – quickly. McKinsey found those that do score 33% higher on innovation measures than those that don’t. The concept of Citizen IT provides a competitive advantage to organizations that adopt it, according to McKinsey.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Unhackable DAOs: No Silver Bullet, but Active Defense

How to make hackable DAOs/protocols unhackable? No silver bullet, but active defense: attack surface reduction, diverse/adoptable governance methods, and dispute resolution, experiments with AI and governance automation to reduce human factor/ social engineering. In previous story “hackable” DAOs were discussed, now it’s time for “unhackable“ ones....
COMPUTERS
pymnts.com

Allbridge Adds DeFi to XRP Ledger

Allbridge, a company that transfers assets between networks, has added support for XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized, public blockchain developed for payments, currency exchange network Ripple announced Thursday (April 14). The integration was first introduced by Allbridge in January. Today, the company said it has delivered on its promise with...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

The best VoIP phone systems for businesses large and small

Whether you run a small business out of your home, you manage a large company with hundreds or thousands of people, or you’re in charge of an enterprise that falls somewhere in between those, a VoIP service can do a lot. VoIP, short for Voice over Internet Protocol, essentially integrates all of your inbound, outbound, and internal communications into a single service platform that operates entirely over your high-speed internet rather than traditional landlines. If you’re looking to streamline your company for the digital age and better coordinate teamwork between your colleagues, here are the best VoIP phone systems out there right now.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRadar

Email Service Provider vs Email Marketing Service: What's the difference

Getting to grips with email marketing (opens in new tab) can be a daunting challenge, and knowing whether you need to invest in additional tools can be a huge stumbling block. Boundaries blur as marketing companies begin to offer similar services, but finding the right tool that fulfills all of your marketing needs will not only prove easier and more streamlined, but can also save your business hundreds of pounds that would have been unnecessarily spent on multiple, repeating services.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Crossing Chains With Wrapped Tokens

Wrapped tokens are designed to bridge the fragmented pieces of the crypto market and solve the well-known problem of cross-chain interoperability. Wrapping tokens are a digital replica of a crypto asset (let’s take BTC for example) that is created on another blockchain non-native for this asset. Wrapped token is a kind of “mirror” of a digital asset that reflects its same amount (i.e., 1:1) and real-time price fluctuations. Wraps tokens are equivalent representations of the original assets, unlocking for their holders the exposure to more markets and, therefore, more earning opportunities.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

HBAR Wants To Encourage Developers With Blockchain Fund

The HBAR Foundation has rolled out a metaverse fund to help encourage developers of immersive experiences to design solutions for its blockchain ecosystem, a report says. HBAR works on accelerating use cases for the Hedera network. The Hedera network is a distributed ledger service, providing an “enterprise-grade public network” that works on decentralized and digital financing.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Understanding Idena – The Human-Centric Blockchain

At the heart of Idena is the simple belief that everybody should have equal voting rights. There should be no skewing of votes based on mining ability or money being staked. Power must be distributed amongst everybody, with no imbalances whatsoever. This ensures that each user feels empowered and engaged, knowing their voice is just as loud as one another's; regardless of how wealthy they are.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

An In-Depth Look at Blockchain Validation

One of the most powerful properties of a blockchain is the fact that every single part of the blockchain's execution can be independently validated. How much validation do we actually need? Do we need a culture where the average person in the world runs software that checks every transaction? It's these questions, that are a challenge, and a very important challenge to resolve especially if we want to build blockchains with consensus mechanisms better than the single-chain "Nakamoto" proof of work that the blockchain space originally started with. If enough users are validating, then a contentious attempt to force a change of the protocol will default to chaos.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy