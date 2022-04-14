ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goldman Sachs pay falls by a third and profits slump as investment boom ends

By Kalyeena Makortoff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5fP9_0f9EJ2Mg00
David Solomon, Goldman Sachs CEO Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Goldman Sachs bankers saw their pay and benefits fall by nearly a third in the first quarter, as the end of the investment banking boom contributed to a near halving of profits.

The Wall Street lender said it had put aside nearly $4.1bn (£3bn) to cover the costs of compensating staff over the first three months of the year – an average of $91,116 each for its approximately 43,900 global employees.

The pay pot, which covers salaries, pensions and benefits as well as the best estimate of bonuses that Goldman intends to pay at the end of the year, was down 32% from $6bn a year earlier.

Banker bonuses are expected to fall this year as the investment banking boom, sparked by the gradual easing of Covid lockdown measures last year, starts to wane. It comes as fewer firms raise money on the financial markets and hold back from mergers and takeovers, which together helped push investment banking fees and bank profits to record highs throughout 2021.

Investment banks have experienced a drop in demand this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which rattled global markets and made companies more cautious about launching deals and fundraising.

“It was a turbulent quarter dominated by the devastating invasion of Ukraine,” said David Solomon, Goldman’s chief executive. “The rapidly evolving market environment had a significant effect on client activity,” he added.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

It contributed to a 42% drop in profits in the first quarter to nearly $4bn, down from $6.8bn a year earlier. Revenues tumbled 27% to just under $13bn due to “significantly lower” income from its asset management and investment banking divisions.

The bank was also hit by an increase in loan loss provisions, having put aside $561m to cover potential defaults linked to a surge in credit card customers, as well as the impact of the war in Ukraine. That is compared with the release of $70m last year as banks realised they had put aside too much cash to cushion the blow of potential defaults linked to the Covid crisis.

Separately, Citigroup reported a 46% drop in first-quarter profits to $4.3bn, and said the current economic environment had also affected its investment banking income.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Banking#Economic Environment#Reuters Goldman Sachs#Covid
Fortune

Goldman Sachs just flagged the crypto curse of the first quarter

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While it seems as if many investors are looking for stocks with blockchain exposure these days, they may want to place their bets on the wider S&P 500 instead.
STOCKS
International Business Times

U.S. Banks Set For Better-than-expected Trading Revenues

Trading may be a surprise bright spot for Wall Street banks in the first quarter, after clients rejigged portfolios in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and interest rate hikes, analysts and executives say. But quarterly results from banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co will show a...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid a rise in yields. The recent Fed remarks indicating the Fed sees inflation as too high and will work to curb further inflation has also...
STOCKS
The Guardian

‘It feels like the end of the world’: Taiwan civilians practise for war as Ukraine revives China fears

On a muggy night in a Taipei park, its concrete pavilion lit by the glow from nearby lampposts, a dozen people spread yoga mats and plastic bags on the floor. The atmosphere is convivial and relaxed as they warm up, taking turns to lead the group through exercises copied from US army basic training videos online. They practise drills, dragging each other as injured deadweights, out of the way of a fictional harm.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

240K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy