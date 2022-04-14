ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Deadly bird flu hits Neb. commercial farm of 1.7M egg-laying hens

Nebraska is reporting another confirmed case of a highly contagious and deadly bird flu in a commercial flock — this time in a Dixon County farm operation of some 1.75 million egg-laying hens. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the latest case brings Nebraska to six affected...

