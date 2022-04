Click here to read the full article. Walmart has added two new exclusive brands to its roster as the retailer expands its footwear offerings. The Caleres-owned Sam & Libby brand as well as the Steve Madden-owned Madden NYC brands will now be sold exclusively at Walmart. The partnership launched in late March and is continuing to roll out to stores and Walmart’s website. Via the partnership, Walmart will sell Sam & Libby women’s sandals at a price range of $25 to $28 and Madden NYC women’s and kids’ sandals, clogs and platform sneakers for between $16 and $26. The Madden NYC collection...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO