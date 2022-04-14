ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter — Will Jack Dorsey Approve? How Much Is Twitter Worth?

By Elain Brown
itechpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is offering to buy Twitter for $41.3 billion (some reports say $43 billion). Musk's decision to buy Twitter comes a little bit unexpected and sudden, as he had just recently declined the offer from Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal, to become a board...

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
CNBC

Jack Dorsey regrets that he’s ‘partially to blame’ for the state of the internet today

Jack Dorsey says he has regrets about the social media giant he co-founded. Dorsey, who announced plans to leave Twitter in November, recently tweeted that he feels guilty about the role the company has played in creating a centralized internet, where a small handful of companies and platforms claim an outsized proportion of users and their data. With 217 million daily users, Twitter certainly qualifies as one of those platforms, along with other tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Silicon Valley#Sec#Usa Today
Complex

Elon Musk Hit With Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Over Twitter Shares

Elon Musk, who was confirmed this past weekend to not be joining the Twitter board after all, has been sued by a shareholder. Per Reuters, a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court this week sees the shareholder arguing they and others were negatively impacted by Musk’s “delayed disclosure” of his investment. As previously reported, the SpaceX founder was revealed earlier this month to have taken a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy