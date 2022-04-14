ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect causes violent crash following high-speed pursuit in South LA

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

The driver of a possibly stolen car crashed and was arrested following a high-speed chase in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, while officers were on scene of the crash, a Maserati carrying two shooting victims pulled up and asked for help.

According to Los Angeles police, the pursuit began sometime before 2 a.m. after officers noticed the car driving erratically and attempted to pull it over. The car may have been reported stolen.

Los Angeles police and California Highway Patrol officers engaged in a high-speed chase that lasted about 30 minutes before officers called it off due to dangerous conditions.

However, after the chase was allegedly called off, the suspect then slammed into two other vehicles at the intersection West Florence Avenue and South Main Street.

The suspect was arrested. One of the innocent drivers was hurt in the collision.

While officers and first responders were at the crash site, a Maserati carrying two shooting victims pulled up to the scene a little before 3 a.m. and flagged down police for help.

The Maserati's occupants told officers that the two victims were wounded in a drive-by shooting just before 3 a.m. They said they were sitting in their Maserati at a gas station in the area of Florence Avenue and Figueroa Street, just west of the 110 freeway, when a car drove up and opened fire, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Meghan Aguilar said.

The two shooting victims were taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. One of the victims was in critical condition. A third person riding in the Maserati was unhurt.

A motive for the shooting was unclear. No suspects have been arrested.

