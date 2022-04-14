ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods’ next confirmed event isn’t what you thought it would be

By Alan Bastable
Golf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods’ next confirmed start? It looks like it will be overseas, but, no, it’s not the tournament you are thinking. The official Twitter account of the JP McManus Pro-Am tweeted on Thursday morning that Woods will be playing in the 2022 event, which is scheduled for July 4-5 at Adare...

golf.com

Comments / 13

Teresa Ann Patterson
2d ago

Well I am glad to see him playing again.. He is doing something he Loves. And that is all that matters..You have a lot of Golfer who are still playing and haven't won a Title.. But they are enjoying their Life and the Game..

Reply
2
Cool hand Doogle
2d ago

Me thinks it’s his farewell tour and he’s probably getting paid good money to show up. As a big fan me also thinks he deserves both.

Reply(2)
3
