Tiger Woods’ next confirmed event isn’t what you thought it would be

The Old Course at St. Andrews was the favorite of Alister MacKenzie and Bob Jones, and it was very much in front of mind when they built Augusta National. Equally strong admirers of St. Andrews are the design team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The irony is that, arguably, their best opportunity to capture the allure of such rippling land movement didn’t come in Tasmania or the Sand Hills of Nebraska but rather in a former landfill eight miles south of Dallas. Like at St. Andrews, the words “option-filled,” “ground game,” “shot variety,” “creativity,” “risk/reward” and “fun” describe Coore-Crenshaw’s Big D beauty Trinity Forest. Each of its 18 holes embodies these descriptors and requires the golfer to constantly think about tee-shot placement, approach risk, trajectory, shot shape and angles.
