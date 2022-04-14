ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Prosecutors drop child abuse charge against Kan. day care owner

Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors in Johnson County have dropped a felony child abuse charge brought against a Shawnee day care operator, citing new evidence that showed the child was unharmed when he left her care. The Kansas City...

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

