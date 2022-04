The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. About 3 years ago I asked around where to get the best tattoo. I made the appointment(s) and got really good work on the backs of my hands. These are my only tattoos (so far) and here is what I've noticed. Prior to getting these, I wasn't really noticed and nobody really paid me any mind. Making friends was challenging and finding romance was equally a bust. Once I got the ink though, I started to get noticed. Making friends and getting laid is now a total cinch! I don't own anything else new beyond these tats, but it was really all it took.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO