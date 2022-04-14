ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

ISP reports two crashes, multiple slide-offs on US-20

By Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — Traffic is extremely congested on U.S. Highway 20 Thursday morning thanks to multiple weather-related crashes and slide-offs between Rexburg and Idaho Falls. ISP dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com the crashes, and...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#East Idaho Credit Union
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy