ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo suspended for first game of playoffs vs. Warriors

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMdqr_0f9E8rdc00
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

For game one of the opening round of the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be without a rotation piece on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended Denver guard Facundo Campazzo for game one of the playoffs against the Warriors for his altercation with Los Angeles Lakers wing Wayne Ellington in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

Campazzo shoved Ellington from behind during the second quarter of Sunday’s contest between the Lakers and Nuggets. As a result, Campazzo received a flagrant two and was ejected from the game. He will now miss the playoff opener on Saturday.

Via @ShamsCharania on Twitter:

During the 2021-22 season, Campazzo averaged 5.1 points on 36.1% shooting from the field with 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and a steal in 18.2 minutes per contest.

Without Campazzo, Denver’s backcourt will feature Monte Morris, Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers. Will Barton and Bryn Forbes.

Game one is set to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Lamar Odom Knows Who Lakers Next Head Coach Should Be

Just two seasons removed from winning an NBA championship, Frank Vogel is now unemployed. The Los Angeles Lakers, in the meantime, are seeking out his replacement. Former NBA great Lamar Odom knows who should get the job, and frankly it’s a shocking pick. In speaking with TMZ Sports this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Reportedly Thought Kevin Durant Was Grating And Self-Righteous After Durant Suggested He Wasn't In Shape To Start The Season

James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Facundo Campazzo
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Takes A Shot At James Harden: "His Stats Look Like Concert Tour Dates.”

If the 76ers plan on making it far in these playoffs, they're going to need James Harden at his absolute best. Unfortunately, as Jalen Rose pointed out on NBA Countdown, Harden hasn't exactly been playing up to par lately. Averaging just 21 points on 40% shooting, Rose wasn't shy about demanding more from the 10x All-Star.
NBA
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Golden State Warriors#Twitter#Monte Morris#Chase Center#Warriors Wire
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Breaking: Nuggets Player Has Been Suspended For Game 1

Earlier this week, a game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers turned ugly following a hard foul. Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo pushed Lakers guard Wayne Ellington from behind. That caused the Lakers guard to hit the court and hit his head on his teammates’ leg. After taking...
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley fined by NBA for postgame behavior

Patrick Beverley went absolutely wild after his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers in their play-in game on Tuesday night, and that behavior is now costing him. The NBA announced Thursday they have fined Beverley $30,000 for his inappropriate statements, “including the egregious use of profanity.”. What kind of...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

2022 NBA Awards Race: Nikola Jokic Wins The MVP Award, Mikal Bridges Is The DPOY

The NBA regular season has come to a close, and some play-in tournament games have already happened. This has been an incredible regular season, with a lot of talented players showing off what they can do on the basketball court. With the conclusion of the season, many fans have been wondering which players will end up winning awards this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy