ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This Week on Mountain Lake Journal April 15, 2022

By Mountain Lake Journal
mountainlake.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the wild and revolutionary idea creating a state agency...

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes: March-April Events 2022

Vertical Tasting Experience at the Production Barn. Don’t miss Point of the Bluff’s third food and wine pairing event of the year! Come enjoy a vertical tasting experience featuring Point of the Bluff + the Park Inn led by winemaker, Mike Countryman. On Friday March 25th at 6pm in the production barn, taste through six vintages—rosé, pinot noir, and cabernet franc—and enjoy paired bites from Point of the Bluff’s sister restaurant, The Park Inn. (You will get the chance to taste unreleased upcoming vintages!)
CORNING, NY
Fort Morgan Times

Jackson Lake State Park to open to boating on April 1

Jackson Lake State Park, a popular fishing and water-sport destination in Morgan County, will open its reservoir to boating on Friday, April 1. The four-lane boat ramp is located on the west shore of the reservoir. The Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) inspections will take place at the park’s visitor center during weekdays. For weekends, those will be out at the regular ANS station. Hours of operation for all ANS inspections will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in April and most of May.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
WHSV

Smith Mountain Lake Center’s ‘Grand Plan’ pushes forward

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - On a warm summer day, the activities at Smith Mountain Lake seem to be never ending. “We want to encourage people that when you go to the lake, you go in the lake, water ski, wake board, fish, you’re sunburnt, but what else is there to do?” asked Vicki Gardner, the president of SML Center.
MONETA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Park#Mountain Lake Journal
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
MIX 106

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Researchers Think They’ve Identified Parts of Yosemite National Park That Are Sheltered From Climate Change

Yosemite National Park and climate change is a dangerous combination, but sheltered park areas can escape the conditions. National Park Service research found areas of land in the park naturally protected from warming temperatures. According to ABC 7, the findings could help protect essential endangered plants and animals. What We...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Bears Emerge From Den in Yellowstone National Park

It's the time of year when bears are awaking from their hibernation, which makes this one of the prime seasons (next to the summer months), to travel to Yellowstone National Park. A tourist woman recently captured some beautiful video footage of a "mama bear" and her cubs emerging from their...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Epic Geese Spectacle Underway at Freezout Lake

There were over 52,000 white geese and over 1,700 tundra swans and trumpeter swans Friday, March 25, at Freezout Lake. The lake, on the Front Range of the Rockies along Highway 89 in Montana, is a birdwatchers' paradise every spring when the white geese stop by to refuel on their northward migration. The photos in this story are from recent years. We thank Mike Daniels for them.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Outdoor Life

Memoirs of a Mule Deer Hunter

It was dark as a tomb as I slipped through the sagebrush and down a steep slope, my flashlight slicing through the black. The moon and stars were smothered by low, scudding clouds. Snow was in the air. I’d arrived at the tent camp in Utah after nightfall the evening before and had no idea what the country looked like in the daylight. It was 1961, and it was my first mule deer hunt.
PETS
Outsider.com

Denali National Park Records First Grizzly Bear Sighting of 2022

See the face of 2022’s first grizzly bear to emerge from a long winter hibernation in Denali National Park (DENA), Alaska, courtesy of the National Park Service. “They’re back!” exclaims Denali National Park‘s social media. Indeed, the first grizzly to emerge from its den in 2022 has been spotted inside the national park, and the blonde bruin was ready for its closeup.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Acadia National Park in Maine: Everything You Need to Plan Your Trip from Lodging, Camping and Views

Outsider’s national parks team breaks down what to do, see, and where to stay while making the best of your Acadia National Park trip in Maine. Ready to take the North Atlantic’s crown jewel for all it’s worth? Famous for breathtaking sunrises, impressive coastal cliffs, and gorgeous mountain forests, few places offer as much as Acadia in a single park. Which is why millions of visitors flock in from around the world every single year. Due to this diversity and challenging landscape, however, Acadia shouldn’t be tackled blindly or taken lightly.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy