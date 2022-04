Geddy Lee explained how the death of Taylor Hawkins affected the chance of a reunion with former Rush colleague Alex Lifeson. The Canadian band – which ended with the 2020 passing of Neil Peart – had a strong connection with the Foo Fighters drummer, who helped induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. In a new episode of House of Strombo (available below), bassist Lee referred to Hawkins' death when asked about working with guitarist Lifeson again.

