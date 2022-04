My Chihuahua, Jasmine, has developed a strange ritual at mealtimes. She is not a morning eater and prefers to have her main meal in the late afternoon, while my other dog, Bella, would love it if she could eat all day. Jasmine eats on an ottoman next to her favorite chair because she generally feels more comfortable being elevated on a piece of furniture than eating on the ground.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO