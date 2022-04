Citrus Connection, Polk County's public transit agency, unveiled a two-part plan this week to meet demands for more service during a population boom and labor shortages. "To say it was challenging to put as much service on the street as we have for the last two years is a gross understatement," Aaron Dunn, the agency's director of revenue services said. "Exacerbating that problem is the explosive growth we have been experiencing over the past two years."

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO