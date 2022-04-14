Spring Wellness Workshops

Time and how we spend it has a powerful effect on our lives. On the Positive Psychology website, this quote resonated with me. “It appears that the problem in relation to time crunch lies not in the amount of time available, not in having to manage it successfully in order to squeeze out an hour a day, but in learning how to balance time in such a way that it contributes to our well-being.” The issue is not how much time we have or how many things we need to do in a day, it’s how we choose to balance time and what we do. We often feel powerless before time and it feels as if there is never enough of it to accomplish everything we want to do, but we have choices every day about how we balance our time.

