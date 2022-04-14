Spring Wellness Workshops

In addition to the beautiful blooms on north campus, spring also means preparations for end of semester exams, and for some students, graduation. While this can be an exciting time, spring may bring apprehension for some as they prepare for the next phase of life’s journey. The University Health Center, in...
HOUSTON (KIAH) Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shared a few Spring Refresh ideas for your everyday beauty, health and wellness in today’s Houston Happens! Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, […]
Spring cleaning is not exclusively for your home. The season is also the perfect time to work on your own health. Whether you want to get physically healthy or improve your mental health, there are many products out there designed to help during the spring. Here are seven products you need this season.
Some bad habits affect our physical health, like smoking, nail biting or eating too much junk food. But others take a toll on our financial health. How do you know if you have unhealthy financial habits, and what can you do to build better ones? Take these three steps. 1....
Good Earth Market – Rehoboth Beach will host a Spring Into Wellness event beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2. It will feature a series of free, in-store presentations developed to build community through education about nutrition, well-being and self-care. “We have always believed at Good Earth Market –...
March marks Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time to increase public awareness of the needs and potential of all people with developmental disabilities. The awareness month also highlights a time to provide encouragement and opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities to achieve self-sufficiency and independence. A developmental disability is attributable...
You might have been friends with someone for a while, and your friend may have gotten in a new relationship. The three of you may have spent some time hanging out together and though you have tried to get along with your friend's other half, you might be bothered that your friend's partner flirts with you. So, how do you let your friend know this is happening? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Time and how we spend it has a powerful effect on our lives. On the Positive Psychology website, this quote resonated with me. “It appears that the problem in relation to time crunch lies not in the amount of time available, not in having to manage it successfully in order to squeeze out an hour a day, but in learning how to balance time in such a way that it contributes to our well-being.” The issue is not how much time we have or how many things we need to do in a day, it’s how we choose to balance time and what we do. We often feel powerless before time and it feels as if there is never enough of it to accomplish everything we want to do, but we have choices every day about how we balance our time.
At the start of 2022, the goal for many people was to get in shape. But for most, that goes out the window very quickly as it can be difficult to stay the course consistently for a variety of reasons. As we officially enter the spring season, the goals for better wellness are still in reach for many, thanks to some great apps that motivate users to keep going. You know the saying — there's an app for that? Well, it's true.
One of the hallmarks of the Food Network is its various "Baking Championship" series intended for all ages and celebrating all seasons. The spring edition has been around since 2015, airing nearly 60 episodes across seven seasons — and now it's back. Although the show has seen a number of judges and hosts throughout the years, "Spring Baking Championship" Season 8 is currently being hosted by Molly Yeh and judged by Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown (via Distractify). All of these figures have extensive experience in the culinary world, equipping them to offer each contestant advice and critiques.
Reiki is a form of energy healing that originated in Japan in the early 20th century. According to the International Center for Reiki Training, the practice is based on the idea that we all have an unseen “life force energy” flowing through our bodies. A Reiki practitioner gently...
Wet plate collodion is a photographic process that dates back to the mid-1800s. It involves using antiquated equipment and processes, including toxic chemicals and is difficult to master. So, why would a modern-day successful commercial photographer be interested in pursuing this? And what insights could his journey provide?. These questions...
Do you suffer from excessive negative thoughts that often take a toll on your relationships and mental wellbeing? In medical science, it is known as rumination. Many also seek help on how to stop ruminating. As per a study by the University of Liverpool, nearly 0.8% of the world population often goes through extreme negative thoughts and repeated rumination cycles. A ruminating mind causes procrastination, anxiety, and even depression.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ah, spring-cleaning. If you’ve been feeling the urge to clean—like, really clean—your home as the temperatures warm and the flowers bloom, you’re not alone.
A mental health and wellbeing group has been "rewiring" women's brains against internalised misogyny through "the power of sisterhood". The Bristol Rebel Girls Club helps women reconnect with each other in a world they say has become increasingly "competitive". The women take part in music, acting, group therapies and physical...
Yoga positions for beginners are so smooth to examine. If you have not skilled any yoga consultation or have not visible one, that isn't always a trouble. Practitioners have talked about the unification of the thoughts, body and spirit. They claimed that this could be obtained through the practice of yoga physical games and techniques.
Courtesy Public Information Desk of Jehovah's Witnesses. April is Stress Awareness month. A major problem in today's society, stress impacts our well-being, relationships, and even our productivity. How can we manage stress and live a more productive and happier life? This article will discuss how to use a thoughtful, spiritual approach to dealing with stress.
